Cold-hit people get blankets in Kurigram

KURIGRAM, Jan 16: Blankets were distributed among 200 cold-hit destitute people in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Divine Care Foundation organized the distribution programme in Sobandah Village under Ghogadah Union in the upazila.

Educationalist Subrata Bhattacharya attended the programme as chief guest.

Executive Officer of Divine Care Foundation Kanika Rani Sarker, and Social workers Khokon Sarker, Mousumi Roy, and Darag Ali were also present during the distribution programme.









