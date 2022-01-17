Video
Home Countryside

Half-decomposed body of man recovered at Parbatipur

Published : Monday, 17 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Our Correspondent

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR, Jan 16: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of an elderly man from a pond in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Osman Goni, 80, son of late Haider Ali, a resident of Singimari Kazipara Village under Rampur Union in the upazila.
Police sources said locals spotted the half-decomposed body of a man floating in a pond adjacent to Parbatipur Central Bus Terminal in the upazila town at night and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.   
The deceased's family sources said Osman Goni was a mentally-imbalanced man.
Police suspect he might have died three to four days back.
Sub-Inspector of Parbatipur Model Police Station Jashim confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.


