Half-decomposed body of man recovered at Parbatipur

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR, Jan 16: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of an elderly man from a pond in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Osman Goni, 80, son of late Haider Ali, a resident of Singimari Kazipara Village under Rampur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the half-decomposed body of a man floating in a pond adjacent to Parbatipur Central Bus Terminal in the upazila town at night and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's family sources said Osman Goni was a mentally-imbalanced man.

Police suspect he might have died three to four days back.

Sub-Inspector of Parbatipur Model Police Station Jashim confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.









