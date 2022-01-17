Video
Home Countryside

Minor girl among three killed in separate road mishaps

Published : Monday, 17 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Our Correspondents

A minor girl and two women have been killed and and two others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Tangail and Mymensingh, on Saturday.
NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: A minor girl was killed and another injured in a road accident in Nagarpur upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Jharna, 6, daughter of Md Abbas Ali of Shanpara Village in Delduar Upazila of the district.  
The injured person is Al Amin, 24, son of Hasan Molla, a resident of Kalihati Upazila.
Police and local sources said Jharna along with her mother was returning home from neighbouring Daulatpur Upazila in the afternoon riding by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw.
At one stage, the auto-rickshaw collided with an easy-bike in Shib Kathuri Village in Nagarpur Upazila on the Tangail-Aricha Highway, which left Jharna and Al Amin seriously injured.
Locals rescued them and rushed to Nagarpur Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Shahed Al Imran declared Jharna dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy upon their request.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Nagarpur Police Station (PS) Md Monwar Hossain confirmed the incident.      
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Two women have been killed and another was injured in a road accident in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased were identified as Majeda Khatun, 55, wife of Moharkibul Islam of Pukhuria Village under Saltia Union, and Bakula Khatun, 45, wife of late Mina Hossain of Charkamaria Village under Charalgi Union in the      upazila.
The injured person is Helal Khan, 45, a resident of Raona Village.
Police and local sources said an auto-rickshaw was unloading its passengers in Rawana Village on the Gafargaon-Bhaluka Road in the morning.
At that time, a sand-laden truck from opposite direction hit three of its passengers while they were getting out of the vehicle, leaving Majeda Khatun dead on the spot and two others seriously injured.
The injured were rushed to neighbouring Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Bakula Khatun dead.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies, said Gafargaon PS SI Abdul Latif.
However, the law enforcers seized the truck, the SI added.
Officer-in-Charge of the PS Zakir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.


