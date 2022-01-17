RTI Act to help remove corruption from society

PIROJPUR, Jan 16: The long awaiting Right to Information (RTI) Act was passed in 2009 with an aim to ensure free flow of information and availability of information by service providers both at government and non-government level.

Easy access to information is supposed to help remove corruption from the society. The corruption issue is one of the major challenges to achieving developed status by 2041.

These statements were made at the two-day virtual workshop on Good Governance held on January 9 and 10.

The workshop was organized by National Institute of Mass Communication (NIMC) in collaboration with Cabinet Division of the government. It was arranged under the Platforms for Dialogue (P4D) project of the British Council, which is funded by the European Union.

The workshop has been aimed at reducing corruption from the country through establishing governance and five tools of governance issues that are national integrity system (NIS), citizens' charter, right to information (RTI), annual performance agreement (APA), and grievance redress service (GRS).

The workshop stressed the need for activating the relevant acts and monitoring and evaluating the five tools of governance to achieve Vision 2041.

The workshop was also told that journalists and other rights-based organization stakeholders were more vocal to pass the law, and after passing the act, the optimum use, exercise and implication of the law were not seen; so the Cabinet Division takes initiatives along with other government wings- National Institute of Local Governmental (NILG) and National Institute of Mass Communication (NIMC) to sensitize relevant stakeholders and general people about the benefits of the law.

Joint Secretary of the Cabinet Division Shafiat Mahbub Chawdhury said, government has also formed an Information Commission centrally to help information seekers get their desired information from the authorities concerned.

Deputy Director (DD) of Bangladesh Beter Zahidul Islam said, this RTI Act is the only act in Bangladesh, which people can apply over the service-providers.

Additional Director General of NIMC Faizul Haque said, every service-provider has to be a focal person to provide information.

Deputy Secretary of the Division Mokhlesur Rahman said, people can apply in a prescribed form or in a plain paper for an information except for some sensitive issues like intellectual property rights, national security and sovereignty issues, sub-judice matters, and intelligent reports.

If responsible person/persons fail to provide information within 15-working days than information seeker can go to the appellate authority for not getting information, he maintained.

Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain said, common people should come under awareness campaign so that they can become aware of the Act.

















