Housewife dies falling from building in Barishal

BARISHAL, Jan 16: A housewife died after falling from the fifth floor of a building in the city on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sumaiya Akhter Jui, 30, wife of Jashim Uddin. The couple lived in a rented house in Fakirbari Road area in the city.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Barishal Metropolitan Kotwali Model Police Station Azimul Karim said Jui fell from the fifth floor of a building, named Shanta Neer Bhaban, in Fakirbari area in the city at around 5:30pm, which left him critically injured.

Injured Jui was rushed to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Police primarily suspect that the woman might have fallen from the roof of the building accidentally.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.







