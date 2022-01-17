18th death anniv of Manik Saha observed in Khulna

KHULNA, Jan 16: Journalists and other socio-cultural and political organizations in the industrial city on Saturday observed the 18th death anniversary of eminent journalists Manik Saha with demand for capital punishment of his all killers.

Manik Saha was killed in an bomb attack on January 15 in 2004 near the Khulna Press Club (KPC).

"We are not satisfied with the verdict of Journalist Manik Saha murder case, which Khulna Speedy Trial Tribunal announced on November 30, 2016" speakers told a commemoration meeting held on the KPC premises.

Speakers also noted with sorrow that at least 25 newsmen including Humayun Kabir Balu were killed in the region over the past two decades but most of the masterminds and assassins still remain beyond the reach of justice. Shaha was a senior reporter of vernacular Bangla daily Sangbad. He did also work for the New Age, Ekushey TV and BBC radio.

Chaired by President of Khulna Press Club S M Nazrul Islam, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Mokbul Hossain Mintu, Sheikh Abu Hassan, Md. Saheb Ali, Mahbub Alam Sohag, and Shah Alam.

They earlier placed wreaths at a monument built on the KPC premises in memory of the slain journalists.

Different organizations including Manik Saha Smrity Parisad, ruling Awami League, CPB, Udichi, Khulna Union of Journalists (KUJ), and Swadhinata Sangbadik Forum also paid tributes to his memory while Chhatra Union of Khulna unit staged a candlelight vigil there at dawn.

On November 30, 2016, Khulna Divisional Speedy Trial Tribunal sentenced nine outlaws of banned Biplobi (Janajuddha) and Purba Banglar Communist Party to life-term imprisonment and acquitted two outlaws.











