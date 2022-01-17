Covid-19: Two more die, 61 more infected in Rajshahi, Rangamati

Two more people died of and 61 more have been infected with the coronavirus in four districts of Rajshahi Division and Rangamati District in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Two more people died of 50 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.

One more person died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Sunday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

He said the deceased, a young man hailed from Pabna District, was found positive for the virus.

Some 33 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, the RMCH director added.

Earlier, one more person died of the virus at the RMCH in the city in the past 24 hours till 9am on Saturday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

He said the deceased was a female, hailed from Rajshahi District. She had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Some 31 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of 50 more people have tested positive for the virus in four districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,00,427 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

He said of the newly infected people, 25 are in Bogura, 18 in Rajshahi, four in Pabna and three in Joypurhat districts.

A total of 1,694 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of them, 688 were from Bogura, 327 from Rajshahi including 209 in the city and 175 from Natore districts.

Among the total infected, 96,511 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 32 new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.

RANGAMATI: Some 11 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Saturday evening.

According to Rangamati Civil Surgeon's (CS) office sources, a total of 31 samples have been tested in the PCR lab of Rangamati General Hospital in the last 24 hours till Saturday evening where 11 people were found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 35.48 per cent.

Of the newly infected, nine people are in Sadar and two in Kaptai upazilas.

The total infection rate of the virus cases now stands at 15.9 per cent in the district, the CS office sources added.







