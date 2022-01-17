New DC exchanges views with Gaibandha journos



Newly joined DC Aliur Rahman exchanging views with the journalists in the conference room of District Collectorate Building in Gaibandha Town on Saturday. photo: observer

At first, DC Aliur Rahman got introduced to the journalists and then, he briefed the participants about his previous working stations where he served.

At the function, a number of journalists talked about potential sectors of the district and urged the DC to take necessary steps in this regard without an delay.

DC Aliur Rahman heard the journalists with patience and said media could play vital role to lead the nation towards desired development by projecting both problem and prospects positively.

People always expect objective and neutral writings about problems and prospects of the society from media as journalism has been recognized as noble and dignified profession, the DC also said.















GAIBANDHA, Jan 16: Newly joined deputy commissioner (DC) Aliur Rahman exchanged views with the journalists working in different media outlets in his conference room of District Collectorate Building here on Saturday.At first, DC Aliur Rahman got introduced to the journalists and then, he briefed the participants about his previous working stations where he served.At the function, a number of journalists talked about potential sectors of the district and urged the DC to take necessary steps in this regard without an delay.DC Aliur Rahman heard the journalists with patience and said media could play vital role to lead the nation towards desired development by projecting both problem and prospects positively.People always expect objective and neutral writings about problems and prospects of the society from media as journalism has been recognized as noble and dignified profession, the DC also said.