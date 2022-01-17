Suchitra’s 8th death anniversary today

PABNA, Jan 16: Eighth death anniversary of legendry film actress Suchitra Sen will be observed tomorrow (Monday) at about 10:30 am at her residence.

Suchitra Sen Smrity Sangrakhhan Parishad will organize the day considering the Covid situation.

Suchitra was born on April 6, 1931, in Pabna. She died of heart failure on January 17, 2014. Her ancestral home in Pabna had been occupied for three decades before it was freed following weeks of popular demand after her death.







