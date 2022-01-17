Dashmina-Dhaka launches lack safety measures



A decorative launch on the Dashmina-Dhaka route. photo: observer

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI, Jan 16: There is no adequate safety measures in launches plying on Dashmina-Dhaka route in the district. It is the same with other routes including Dhaka-Dashmina-Payra Port (Kallapara) and Dhaka-Dashmina-Rangabali routes.But launches plying on these are attractively decorative as well as eye-catching. These launches are not having adequate fire-extinguishing measures and life-saving tools. There are VIP cabins, first class cabins, air-conditioners, colourful illuminations, televisions, etc. But life-saving tools like fire-extinguisher and life jacket are inadequate.There are fire-extinguishers in one or two places of cabin zones. But these are very inadequate in decks.If there is any fire incident in deck, extinguishers need to be brought from engine room or other room. And the fire can go out of control before bringing the extinguisher.There is only one manual fire-extinguishing pump in each launch. But trained fire activists are not adequate.There is one only lifebuoy for four/five single-double cabins. It is the same case outside decks. On special days, passengers go up but not the lifebuoy.A visit found inadequate and uncontrolled fire-extinguishing tools in few launches of this route. Cooking gas cylinders, tea shops, petroleum tanks, motor cycles in decks were also found. Excess passenger carrying wasalso seen.Every day 6,000/7,000 passengers are plying on these routes. Earlier, there were 10/11 armed Ansar members in each launch for passengers' security at night. At present they are not available.To reduce expenditure, one security guard is deployed with stick in each launch, instead of Ansar members. In this situation, businessmen and passengers carrying money and jewellery are in security concern.Passenger Aminul Islam said, "The MV Abhijan-10 launch fire accident in the Sugandha River has created security concern among us."Regular passenger of this route Nurul Haq said, "The accident (of Abhijan) reminds us of the luxurious but faulty launches."Supervisor Md Nazrul Islam of M. V. Prince of Rasel-3 told The Daily Observer, "We have all safety and security measures in our launch."When asked about some motor cycles in the ground floor deck, he said these have been kept forcibly by passengers.M.V Chadni-1's Supervisor Rafiqul Islam Riaz said, "We have kept all safety measures according to the government rules and regulations."When asked about cooking gas cylinder kept beside the cabin behind the engine and motor cycles in the deck, he said, "One of the motor cycles is ours while two others are of passengers."In-Charge of Dashmina Navy Police Camp SI (Sub-Inspector) Anisur Rahman told The Daily Observer, "We are continuing our highest awareness briefing with the authority other than regular patrolling in the launches."Acting Station Officer (Leader) of Fire Service and Civil Defence-Dashmina Md Abul Bashar said, "We have instruction from the headquarters about keeping cautious eye at the launches leaving from different stations."Patuakhali Port Officer of BIWTA Md Mahiuddin told The Daily Observer, "Dashmina Launch Station is under me. But we cannot stay there. We can go there for one/two times in a week. Local administration can see it. But launches leaving from Dhaka Sadar Ghat are regularly inspected."Dashmina Upazila Nirbahi Officer (Acting) and Executive Magistrate Abdul Qyum told The Observer, launches will be inspected soon and legal measures will be taken.