Monday, 17 January, 2022, 3:34 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Regular health check-ups

Published : Monday, 17 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

Dear Sir,
The Corona epidemic has taught everyone the importance of protecting personal health in a new way.Personal health care should be a part of our daily life.Regular health check-ups (at least once a year) along with daily habits will help maintain good health.Health checks can be used to find out about body risks and other health problems. In addition, there is an opportunity to treat any latent illness or disease. It is always important that regular health check-ups can protect you from any serious problems in the future or during this epidemic.

Since the Corona epidemic is still attacking us, it is very important to take care of your own health. And regular health check-ups are one of the ways to stay safe while maintaining good health.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,
E-mail: [email protected]



« PreviousNext »

