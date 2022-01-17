Who will listen to helpless job seekers?

Shipon and Yusuf are children of a middle class family. They are very interested in their studies from childhood. In fact, both of them are very talented students. Shipon wants to be a senior officer in the country after finishing his studies. Family poles will improve. Just like that, Yusuf wants to finish his studies and get a good job. It will strengthen the weak pillars of the helpless family, illuminate the house by eliminating the want of family.



Although the names of Shipon and Yusuf are imaginary, such is the dream of millions of other students in this country in real life. But when they finish their studies and go for job test, that dream is shattered in the instant.



Because, in our country, there are allegations corruption in the recruitment process and leaking question papers. And when the enlighteners of the nation, i.e. the teacher society, are involved in these vile deeds, then it is tragic to hear the message of hope.



Because, recently some teachers of our country are getting involved in various misdeeds. As a result, the whole teacher society system is being questioned. Due to the decline of their ethics, the shadow of darkness has descended on the teacher society today.



There are many more such job seekers. The Covid-19 is a curse for job seekers. Because everything in the world came to a standstill with Corona. The virus is also having a negative impact in Bangladesh. However, the most negative impact is on the education system. The students have lost their education for almost two years. In particular, elementary students have been deprived of their basic education. The question arises as to how they can compensate for such a push.



At the same time, the condition of job aspirants is also dilapidated. Many people have reached the age limit for applying for a job during the course of the corona virus. Again many were near age. And to compensate for this time the government decided to introduce a system called "backdate" which only the job seekers of that time would enjoy but this system should have been made permanently universal. So that the students can get back the time lost from their educational life.



The age limit for entering the current job in our country is 30 years. Reviewing the history of raising the age limit for entry into government service, in 1991, when the average life expectancy was 55 years, the age of entry into service was 26 and the retirement age was 56 years. In 1991, considering the situation of session jam, the age of entry into the job was changed from 28 to 30 years. And then in 1991 the average life expectancy was 56 years. Then in 2011 the retirement age increased to 59 and for the great heroic freedom fighters it was 60. Due to this 2-3 year increase in retirement, not many job advertisements have been published at this time. In these 30 years from 1991 to 2021, the average life expectancy has increased by 18 years to 63 years. But the age limit for entry into the job has not increased.



Unemployment is a threat or a curse for a country. Because this unemployment is a big obstacle in the way of socio-economic development or overall development of the country. And one of the reasons behind being educated unemployed is that the age limit of employment has been exceeded.





If we review the age of entry into employment in other countries, we will see that the age of employment in our country is above 30 years. The age of entry into employment is 55 years in 155 out of 192 countries of the world. Again somewhere up to 59 years.



In North America, a citizen can enter government service for 59 years. The maximum age for entry into government service in Sri Lanka, Indonesia is 45. In our neighboring country India too, the age limit for entry into employment is 35 years. As many developing countries as there are in the world, they are so advanced because the age limit for employment is above 30 in every state or country. So why are we lagging behind other countries in terms of working age? The question remains.



Who will listen to helpless jobseekers? One of the words of their helplessness is to reduce the application fee for the job test. Most of the job seekers are children of middle class families. Some are paying for their education by doing tuition or part time jobs. But because of the high fees, they are struggling to apply for the job test. Yet in the midst of so much hardship, there is no peace, no hope. Because at the same time announcing the date of job examination of different posts or ministries.



As a result, they are not able to take all the tests and fail to achieve their desired success. In our country, job seekers have been agitating against various irregularities and corruption, including raising the age limit for permanent entry into employment. But nothing is happening at work.





Therefore, the government should raise the age limit for permanent job seekers from 30 years to at least two years to 32 years and make the decision to increase the age in a system called "backdate" public without making any discriminatory decision. The government should give more importance to prevent any kind of irregularities and corruption in job examinations. Accurate results should be published along with the marks obtained in various recruitment examinations. At the same time, it is necessary to take timely decisions and implement them so that different posts are not tested at the same time and to reduce unemployment.



The country needs to create opportunity for more self-employment. As a result, job seekers will be able to reach the peak of development in the country as a result of their involvement in employment. Otherwise the quality of education will lag far behind in terms of development.

M Sayem Ahmad, Essayist

























