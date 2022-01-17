Shooting galore





Mizanur Rahman Shelley



Saeed Mehedi a member of the police service of Pakistan, during the earlier year, was trained well in riding at the PSP Academy in Sardah in the erstwhile East Pakistan. There the horses were bigger and better (as we found during our visit to Sardah during 1969). No wonder then that Saeed Mehedi scored the highest mark in horse-riding closely following him was Muyeed Chowdhury, Mamunur Rashid and I. In fact, I recollect that the director Abdul Majid was not convinced of the genuineness of my performance. He was aware of the irregularity of my attendance in riding classes.



He remarked that there was something fishy about my relatively high achievement! Unknown to him, there was a simple explanation. There was a lean and strong female horse called 'Pari' (Fairy), notorious for her unpredictable conduct. Many an avowed and muscular trainee from West Pakistan had been thrown off the saddle by her. These male chauvinists were of the opinion that females, human or animal, needed to be disciplined sternly to make them behave! Sadly they were absolutely wrong.



No wonder that fiercely independent Pari punished them in her own unique way. I, on the contrary, treated her as a friend. She, on her part, seemed to understand and reciprocated with patient understanding as I graduated from walk to trot and then to canter and, finally, to gallop. She helped me to correct my errors. No doubt that she contributed to my unreasonably high performance in horse-riding examinations.



That force does not walk with either humans or horses was proved by the case of one of our Punjabi colleagues, Chowdhury Aminullah. He boasted of his muscular strength and espoused the thesis that the more you beat a horse the better it would be. In consequence, the horses often threw him out of the saddle. The climax was reached when Amir, a well built male horse, threw Aminullah on the ground during the final passing out examination, causing Aminullah a slight fracture in his left hand.



Aminullah was never tired of complaining. He even found something wrong in the Bengalis - many of them getting higher marks than the erstwhile West Pakistanis in horse-riding. He told the director that there was partiality. The director was taken aback and asked, 'Who was partial to the East Pakistanis? The examiners were all from West Pakistan.' Unperturbed, Aminullah said the external examiner, though a Punjabi in the police service, had served in East Pakistan for four years and had a soft corner for the probationers from the eastern Wing!' The director, Majid, could not help but burst into laughter.



There were some more untold stories about lessons in horse-riding. Shah Muhammad Farid, a colleague of ours from the eastern wing, was a bright student of economics. His conduct and behaviour were disarmingly simple. He was never tired of making friends with members of different strata of officials and employees. As far as I remember, it was Aminul Islam Dulu, a member of the PFS, who spread the word that Farid was employing special tactics to endear the horses.



Unknown to others, he used to feed sugar to the horses. In the hope that they would behave kindly with him on the saddle. Dulu further suspected that Farid got the sugar from the containers on the breakfast table. It seemed to have worked as Farid scored good marks in riding in the final passing out examinations.



The other interesting happening also took place in the final passing out. A significant part of the test in riding was jumping over a relatively low mud wall. It carried 10out of the total of 50 marks. One had to succeed in at least one attempt out of three to secure pass marks in this item. Shekoor did not have much liking for horse-riding. He asked the deputy directors in the early phase of our training whether there was any alternative to riding.



The reply was positive--yes, one could opt for PT instead of riding. Shekoor went for PT but returned to join the riding group after a couple of days. When asked about the reason, he replied in his characteristic humorous fashion, 'In riding you can sit on the horse who does all the running, in PT there is no horse and you have to do all the running yourself!'



Shekoor's performance in jumping over the wall with the horse was an affair to remember. At the first try, the horse cleared the barrier but poor Shekoor was left behind. The crestfallen Shekoor nervously tried for the second time when he successfully jumped over the wall but the horse was found standing on the wrong side of the wall! Shekoor was evidently shaken and did not hope to succeed in the third try and stood helplessly on the ground. Indomitable friend and colleague Waliul Islam spiritedly encouraged Shekoor to get on the horse and hold it by the neck with two hands and jump. He did exactly that and got over the wall, horse and all amidst cheers and claps of relieved friends!



Shooting galore: Like horse-riding, rifle shooting formed an essential part of the training in the Civil Service Academy. We were regularly taken to the shooting range for training in the afternoons. Many of the probationers found the drill unfamiliar and difficult. Nevertheless as future overseers of law and order as magistrate those in the civil service cadre needed to acquire the skills. Some argued that under the normal rules and practices, it was the police and not the magistrates who needed to shoot when situation demanded. The magistrate was required only to pass the order when grave threat to law and order appeared imminent. Their arguments were dismissed by the authorities insisting on civil service trainees that learning all the necessary skills of the trade was essential.



I did not relish the lessons in rifle shooting but tried to enjoy it as a sport. Hoping that it would never be necessary to practise shooting in real life. I secured well over pass marks in the final test. As far as I remember the most amusing incident happened in this test with regards to the performance of colleagues Akbar Ali Khan (later cabinet secretary and adviser to the caretaker government of Bangladesh) and Kazi Rakib Uddin Ahmed (the immediate past chief election commissioner of Bangladesh, February 2017).



Their tracks where side-by-side in the final test in shooting, the trainer-examiner was extremely delighted to find that all Rakib's bullets had hit the target, most of them the bullseye. We also applauded Rakib heartily. Then the examiner looked at Akbar Ali Khan's target which was not hit by even a single bullet. The long-faced Akbar stood silent in sadness. Then the truth dawned on the examiner and all of us. It was actually Akbar's bullets which had hit the bullseye in Rakib's target! As to what happened to Rakib's bullets was probably known only to the surrounding bushes and trees. We all, including Rakib and Akbar, laughed heartily. Needless to say, they had to take the shooting test for a second time.

Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelly, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former teachnocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, Died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times"















