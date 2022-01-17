Nationalization of MPO educational institutions



Md Moinuddin Chowdhury



One of these is the mountain of differences in terms of house rent, medical allowance and promotion. For example, in spite of following the same curriculum and syllabus, where government teachers get 45% to 50% of basic salary, MPO teachers (from head to 4th class) receive a lump sum of Tk. 1500 (not percentage).



Government teachers get a medical allowance of 1500 Taka, whereas MPO teachers receive only 500 Taka. Although the teachers of government colleges can be promoted from lecturers to professors, the unfortunate private teachers with MPO have to be satisfied with the post of assistant professor. Although mentioned in the education policy, there is no chance for MPO teachers to be promoted to the post of associate professor and professor.



Not only that, government teachers are blessed with various other financial and non-financial benefits from the government, but MPO teachers cannot even imagine of getting these benefits. In a word, the plight of MPO registered private teachers cannot be exaggerated.



Due to these misfortunes, the private teachers enrolled in the MPO have been frustrated and have been holding peaceful teacher-like rallies and movements at different times since independence. Through these movements different governments fulfilled some of their demands but the nationalization of the original demands was not fulfilled.



Recently, under the banner of the grand alliance, several organizations of general teachers, including the Bangladesh Private Teachers-Employees Forum, demanded nationalization through a rally at the National Press Club.



In this context, the Ministry of Education invited the teacher leaders for a discussion. But no positive assurance was received from the government in this regard.



It is really unfortunate that even after 50 years of independence, not all MPO registered educational institutions have been nationalized by the state.



The root causes of this failure are bureaucratic hurdles, lack of sincerity of governments, reluctance or secret opposition of some teacher leaders to nationalization (not all), lack of unity of teachers, lack of sympathy of political leaders towards MPO teachers etc.



Many feel that bureaucrats influence the government to take an anti-nationalization stance, including the promotion of MPO teachers and opportunities. In other words, the government does not get the right message from them regarding the rights of MPO teachers.



Moreover, there are allegations against bureaucrats that they continue to try to deprive teachers of their rights by creating anti-colonial or imperialist black laws by implementing the British-introduced 'divide and rule' policy.



No government since independence has provided any benefits to private teachers without a movement, and all of them have relied on the decisions of bureaucrats and their respective teacher leaders, which continues to this day.



Some teacher leaders are not in favour of nationalization of MPO registered educational institutions because they think that once nationalization takes place, their opportunity to do politics will be closed.



In other words, they want to use the seat of the teacher leader to gain the favour of the government and hold important positions in the state, in which case the interests of the teachers are not important to them.



But the biggest obstacle to the nationalization process is the teaching community itself. Because, although they all expect nationalization, they do not want to take part in the nationalization movement personally.



Seeing such a negative attitude of teachers, government may also think that "not all MPO teachers want nationalization," but in reality, such an assumption of the government is not correct. All MPO registered teachers want nationalization, the government will find out the truth only if it surveys the attitude of teachers.



But due to the lack of unity of all teachers' organizations, unfortunate MPO teachers are being deprived of nationalization. As a result, not only the teaching community, but also many students, parents and people of all walks of life are being deprived of the benefits of nationalization.



The issue of nationalization is closely linked to the development of the overall quality of education or the elimination of inequalities in education. Therefore, the issue should be considered on the basis of the government's priority.



According to EMS, the total number of MPO registered educational institutions is 39,092. The total number of teachers is 5, 06,737. The government is paying around Tk 1,525 crore a year. The total number of students in all MPO educational institutions is 1, 6263,724.



If the salary of this huge number of students is increased to 20 takas, then it comes to 32, 52, 74480 taka per month and 390, 32, 93,760 per year. All that will be deposited in the state treasury.



If this income is added to the money given by the government then the money will remain in surplus even if all the institutions are made government. Moreover, if the number of students' salaries is further increased, more money will be deposited in the government treasury.



If the job is government and teachers get attractive salaries and benefits, their morale, confidence and job satisfaction will increase. As a result, skilled and talented individuals will be encouraged to join the teaching profession.



So, in the case of nationalization, no matter how many obstacles the various parties have, these obstacles are nothing to the sincere will of the government (if the government thinks of the public interest).



The three-pronged positive and sincere coordination between the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Planning and the Ministry of Education, and, above all, the strong intervention and kindness of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, is the only way to nationalize MPO registered educational institutions.



The writer is an assistant professor, Department of Management, Sankuchail Degree College, Burichang, Cumilla



















