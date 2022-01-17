Dhaka can benefit from decentralization



Mir Mahfuzul Haque



According to the report of Social Watch, in lieu of lacking infrastructural accommodation in Dhaka city, yet every year nearly half a million people enter into the city to reside in and about 45% of them live in informal settlements with substandard living conditions.



The report also revealed that interior people are obliged to leave locality towards the capital due to victimizing natural calamities like cyclone, flood, river erosion, losing farmland and absence of viable job market in rural areas.



There are many slum dwellers in Dhaka city who are suffering from viral and infectious diseases due to poor hygiene and sanitation systems in the slums. In fact, the slum children under 5 years old of Dhaka city are facing almost double mortality rate than that of rural areas.



Unplanned urban expansion, overpopulation, social and political conflict over land resources, high cost of living, natural disasters, and poor animation along with inadequate basic services like water, sanitation, energy, traffic jam and accident are obstacles for sustainable development efforts.

Now, utmost administration follows centralized system. Centralization means concentration of authority at the top level of the administrative system in which the officials of lower levels do not have decision making power to act on their own initiative and they have to refer most of their problems to the higher level for decision making. In this case, the officials of lower levels play their roles only as implementing agencies.



The existing top centralized administration has limited capability to handle, control and operate the grassroot level effectively due to lack of proper transfer of power and responsibility to the concerned representatives; rather, such administration is accustomed to do political and bureaucratic interference amid maintaining various formalities. In maximum cases, such administration makes delay creating bottleneck for work pace. It makes administration irresponsive as the Head Office acts without the knowledge of local conditions and requirements.



On the other hand, decentralization means dispersal of authority among the lower levels of the administrative system. The lower levels officials get authority to take decisions without reference to the higher authorities.



Under appropriate conditions, decentralization can play significant roles in wide participation in political, economic and social activities in developing countries like Bangladesh. Decentralization can eliminate obstacle in decision making for the planning and controlling of important economic and social activities of the central authority of government.



Moreover, decentralization can help different ministries to reach larger numbers of local areas with congenial administrative activities and services. It may lead to more creative, innovative and responsive programs with augmenting political stability and national unity. Since the 1980s, many developing countries have introduced decentralization policies in different forms and degrees.



Philosophically, decentralization has been linked with the improvement of governmental performance up to grass level stage with a view to participating common people in decision making processes.



Decentralized administration increases administrative efficiency by reducing delays, curbing red-tapism and encouraging prompt action. It also reduces the workload of the Head Office and thus head authority enables to concentrate the top stage on vital issues like policy formulation, examining major problems and so forth.



It establishes resourcefulness and self-respect among the subordinates by making them to take decisions with a sense of responsibility.



Such administration makes more responsive as the field units act with the knowledge of local conditions and requirements. It facilitates participation of common people in administrative process which strengthens democracy at the grassroots level.

In decentralized administration, the head authority facilitates in sharing the decision-making powers to all the managers and employees with giving some kind of autonomy and freedom of action which integrate the employees as one team and develop team spirit among the employees.



Accordingly, decentralization has a more important justification than mere administrative efficiency. It bears upon the development of a sense of personal adequacy in the individuals. Local government gives the structural framework for female's participation alongside the participation of male in political decision making and developing grassroots level leadership.



However, decentralization should be propelled based on an appropriate balance with important policy and supervisory roles for effective and efficient functioning of government. In this connection, management, planning, financing, and controlling of our fundamental needs should be reshuffled from central Capital level to Divisions, Districts and even Upazila levels.



On the occasions, especially Health, Education, Courts, Housing and Public Works Department should be dispersed to Divisions, Districts and Upazila levels with qualitative appointments of Physicians, Teachers, Lawyers and the Concerns. Other infrastructural facilities should be ensured in local levels so that common people get all kinds of facilities which are not fewer than the Capital Dhaka.



Posting and transfer policies of government officials, semi- governmental and non-governmental officials should be revised in the way so that always qualitative posting could be ensured for the well-beings of the local common people.



Finally, it may be opined that local administration should be led on the basis of the Rule of Business and Job Description ensuring accountability. Therefore, Bangladesh can create decentralized administration opportunities in Divisional Cities, District and Upazila Towns so that the influx of local migrants of overpopulated Dhaka city will have to return into local areas.



On the contrary, local common people will discourage to enter into Dhaka city as far as possible. With strengthened partnerships, strong leadership and government commitment, Dhaka has the potential to become a popular, flourishing and healthy city alongside other local cities and towns.



Mir Mahfuzul Haque,

Retired Professor & Principal





