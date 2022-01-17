Most of 11-point directives ignored

In order to quell the spread of deadly C-19, government has imposed 11-point directives--which came into effect on 13 January. Till now, directions are largely ignored, since most people are reluctant to follow the health guidelines. Some important directions are: compulsory use of facemask in the shopping malls, markets, hotel, restaurants, offices and other places outside homes; mandatory vaccine card to have foods at hotels and restaurants; trains, launch and bus drivers and other staffs must be vaccinated; vehicles must operate with limited number of passengers; all kinds of political, social, religious and cultural programmes will be prohibited until further notice.



However, most people travelling in public buses are seen either not wearing masks properly or not wearing masks at all. In hotels and restaurants, staffers are not checking people if they have vaccine cards. Social-distancing guidelines are largely ignored everywhere. Therefore, these flouting health safety rules may lead to another lockdown. Experts opine that although some of the points of the restrictions are scientific, it is very difficult to implement those. It is almost impossible provide service by checking vaccine cards in restaurants since 32.33% of the total population is fully vaccinated while 48.31% have received one jab, so far. Truly, it will be rather difficult as more than half the population is yet to be fully vaccinated.



Yesterday, the health officials recorded 14.35% positivity rate. The death toll has reached to 28,136 and the case tally climbed to 16,12,489 in the country. Every week the positivity rate is increasing two or three folds over the previous week. Under these circumstances, if we fail in implementing the restriction, the rate of infection is likely to break records.



Surely, it will not be possible to implement the restrictions unless people response properly. In tackling the pandemic, it is crucial to involve common people. If everyone starts wearing masks properly, the spread of the virus will be slowed down automatically. If a significant portion of people in a society does not cooperate, it is impossible to tackle an infectious disease like C-19. The government can start distributing masks to people so that they get inspired to follow health guidelines. Even after that, if people are reluctant to use masks, the individual should be fined.



Social welfare organisations should come forward along with the government administration to implement the regulations. We urge people to maintain health safety protocols that are in place; if not another lockdown will be implemented soon--causing a lot of harm to the people.



While experts have recommended engaging the masses to implement the directives, the health minister has cautioned that the growing recklessness among people might lead to a worse situation and another lockdown will have to be imposed.