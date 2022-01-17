Bashundhara Noodles introduces online edn

Bashundhara Noodles, a concern of Bashundhara Multi Food Products Ltd, has come forward with online education for people, especially youths and kids going beyond syllabus.

In association with Papyrus Digicom, an agency giving logistic supports, Bashundhara Group gets Noodles engaged in uploading online contents on various important topics to promote informal education and facilitate people to spend quality time in the virtual world.

Formal launching of the programme titled "Bina Tarer Pathshala" of Bashundhara Noodles took place at a press conference at Bashundhara Industrial Headquarters-2 in Bashundhara Residential Area in the capital on Sunday.

MM Jasim Uddin (COO, Brand and Marketing, Sector-A, Bashundhara Group), Abdur Rahman (Coordinator to Honorable Vice Chairman), Tafsirul Haque (Brand Manager, Bashundhara Food and Beverage Ltd.), Rahbar Khan (Managing Director, Papyrus Digicom) and other senior executives of Bashundhara Group were present at the press conference.