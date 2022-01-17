RU signs MoU with USA Coppin State University

RAJSHAHI, Jan 16: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Rajshahi University (RU) and Coppin State University in USA aimed at boosting bilateral relation in terms of higher education and research between the two higher seats of learning.

Pro-vice-chancellor Prof Chowdhury Jakaria signed the MoU on behalf of RU, while Prof Jamal Uddin on behalf of the USA's university at RU administrative building conference hall on Sunday.

Main objective of the MoU is to focus on biotechnology and nanotechnology as these are playing pivotal roles in diversified fields of human civilization.

There are enormous uses of biotechnology and nanotechnology in various fields of health, environment, agriculture, industries and different branches of sciences.

Nanotechnology is also attaching the economy related from cosmetics industries to sea.

Under the new MoU, teachers, students and researchers of the two universities will exchange knowledge and other innovative ideas.





