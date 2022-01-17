RMP opens new building for cyber crimes unit

RAJSHAHI, Jan 16: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) has inaugurated the newly constructed building of its cyber crimes unit aimed at infusing dynamism into its activities.

RMP Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique opened the building at its under-construction headquarters saying the unit has been launched in order to combat technology-dependent crimes through bringing the criminals to book.

RMP launched the cyber crime unit to contain all sorts of cyber-related crimes on September 17 last. Since then, the unit has been playing a vital role towards bringing those involved in spreading anti-state rumours and misleading information, and pictures through using Facebook, instagram, twitter and other social media to book within the shortest possible time.

"RMP will be service-oriented and it will put its best efforts for the public interest," said the commissioner added. He also said the unit is capable of detecting the criminals' through close coordination with Police Headquarters, Special Branch and the cyber crimes related departments of the Criminal Investigation Department.

RMP Additional Commissioner Mazid Ali and Deputy Commissioners Rashidul Hassan and Sazid Hossain were present on the occasion.








