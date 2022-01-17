Covid infection rate increases in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 16: Corona infection rate rapidly increased in Chattogram city and district after months.

The number of victims has been increasing every day since the beginning of this year.

A total of 550 people were detected positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 1,983 samples in ten COVID-19 laboratories in Chattogram district. The infection rate is 12.40 percent. The infection rate also 27.73 percent on Saturday.

Earlier, 296 people also infected of Corona on Saturday and 260 people also infected of Corona on Friday and 207 people infected with Corona on Tuesday.

It may be mentioned that the number of yesterday's infection is the highest infection in last five months in Chattogram district.

Health officials said the number of COVID-19 cases again speedily raised to 104,977 as 550 more persons were reported Covid-19 positive till Sunday morning.

The total number of recovered patients from the deadly virus rose to 95,465 with the curing of 31 more people in the past 24 hours till Sunday.

Dr Ilias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram district, said the percentage of recovery rate is 90.04.

With no more new death recorded during the period, the death toll steady at 1,335.

A total of 673 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here, the sources added.







