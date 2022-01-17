Video
Fire at Postogola garment factory doused

Published : Monday, 17 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

A fire that broke out in an apparel factory near Lal Masjid at Shyampur of Postogola in the city was doused early Sunday.
The fire started on the third floor of the seven-storey building of Alam Garments at 11:45pm on Saturday, said Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.
"Firefighters rushed to the spot within 13 minutes. Eight firefighting units brought the flames under control," he added.
The fire was brought under control around 2.20 am and doused at 5.15 on Sunday.
Duty officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defense headquarters control room Nazma Begum said that a short circuit caused the fire.    -UNB


