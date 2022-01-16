

AB Bank signs agreement with Hotel Amari Dhaka

AB Bank Credit Cardholders can also enjoy Buy One Get One offer for breakfast and dinner buffet in Amaya Restaurant of Hotel Amari Dhaka all year long along with Buy One Get up to Three Offer for special occasions.

Abdur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of AB Bank Limited and Christopher Baker, General Manager of Hotel Amari Dhaka signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Senior officials from both the organizations were present on the occasion. AB Bank Ltd signed an agreement with Hotel Amari Dhaka recently. The agreement gives the opportunity to AB Bank Debit and Credit Cardholders to enjoy 50% discount on room rent, 50% discount on convention halls, 20% discount on Fit Centre and 10% discount on café and bakery items of Hotel Amari Dhaka, says a press release.AB Bank Credit Cardholders can also enjoy Buy One Get One offer for breakfast and dinner buffet in Amaya Restaurant of Hotel Amari Dhaka all year long along with Buy One Get up to Three Offer for special occasions.Abdur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of AB Bank Limited and Christopher Baker, General Manager of Hotel Amari Dhaka signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Senior officials from both the organizations were present on the occasion.