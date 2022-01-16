

Bank Asia BAMLCO conference held

Bank Asia organized a day-long "BAMLCO Conference 2022" through digital platform on Saturday, says a press release.Kazi Aktarul Islam, Executive Director, BFIU was the chief guest, Raaj Kumar Khetan, Regional KYC Policy Head, Citibank N.A., Singapore and Md. Rokon-Uz-Zaman, Joint Director, BFIU, were the special guests on the occasion.Md. Arfan Ali, President and Managing Director of the bank presided over the program. Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, Shafiuzzaman and Alamgir Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors, were also present at the programme.Departmental Heads, Branch Heads, Islamic Windows Heads and other officials totaling around 2,000 employees of the Bank attended the conference.