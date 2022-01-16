

IFIC Bank Literary Awards 2019 held

In the contemplative literature category, renowned poet, essayist and researcher, language movement activist Ahmed Rafiq received the award for his book 'BhashaAndolon - TeknafthekeTentulia'. On the other hand, eminent novelist, poet and translator Mashrur Arefin was awarded in the creative category for his novel 'August Abchhaya.'

Due to Covid-19 epidemic, the winners were honored through an online event this year. In the presence of Shah A Sarwar, Managing Director and CEO of IFICBank, Professor Abdullah Abu Sayeed, Founder of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro was the Chief Guest, while eminent cultural personality Ramendu Majumdar presided over the 'IFIC Bank Literary Awards 2019' event.

Each year, a selection committee and a jury consisting of the country's renowned literary critics select the best two books for 'IFIC Bank Literary Awards'. Each literary work receives 5 lacs taka as award money, which is the highest among literary awards in Bangladesh.

IFIC Bank Ltd is awarding the 'IFIC Bank Literary Awards' since 2011 to encourage creative and thoughtful literature by recognizing the achievements of contemporary talented writers of Bangla language and literature. Following this, IFIC Bank Ltd. organized an award giving ceremony of 'IFIC Bank Literary Award 2019' on Saturday, says a press release.In the contemplative literature category, renowned poet, essayist and researcher, language movement activist Ahmed Rafiq received the award for his book 'BhashaAndolon - TeknafthekeTentulia'. On the other hand, eminent novelist, poet and translator Mashrur Arefin was awarded in the creative category for his novel 'August Abchhaya.'Due to Covid-19 epidemic, the winners were honored through an online event this year. In the presence of Shah A Sarwar, Managing Director and CEO of IFICBank, Professor Abdullah Abu Sayeed, Founder of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro was the Chief Guest, while eminent cultural personality Ramendu Majumdar presided over the 'IFIC Bank Literary Awards 2019' event.Each year, a selection committee and a jury consisting of the country's renowned literary critics select the best two books for 'IFIC Bank Literary Awards'. Each literary work receives 5 lacs taka as award money, which is the highest among literary awards in Bangladesh.