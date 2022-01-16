Bangabandhu Novo Theater to be set up at Khulna

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Novo Theater has been planned for Khulna. A project has been proposed in this regard to the Planning Commission at a cost of Tk 553.84 crore, the sources said.

Once implemented it will make familiar various aspects of space science and technology and help building a science-minded society to the people and particularly the younger generation in the city and the region.

Stakeholders believe the Khulna Novo Theater will be turned into an informal science entertainment center by creating opportunities for space research and display of digital and scientific documentaries.

According to responsible Planning Commission officials, the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) meeting on the proposal was held on July 23, 2020. The project has been recommended for presentation at the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) with proposed changes. It will be implemented by March 2024 by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novo Theater, Dhaka.

The project proposal states the development of people and advancement of science and technology in the country is closely linked with the development of such science related infrastructure.

It is possible to accelerate the socio-economic development through dissemination of knowledge about science and technology. By setting up Novotheaters in every regions of the country, it is possible to make important contribution to creating a science oriented society.

General public, teachers and students should know about the space history and scientific discoveries impacting human society. This is the role of novotheaters in developing non-formal education and scientific discovery-based entertainment opportunities.

Earlier, in April 2014, after visiting the Ministry of Science and Technology, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed officials to take initiative for expansion of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novo Theater at divisional level.

This initiative has been taken to set up a novotheater in Khulna. The main work components include land acquisition, procurement of machinery and equipment, construction materials and raising the huge building. Nasima Begum, Member (Secretary), Socio-Economic Division of the Planning Commission said the proposed project is important to create a science and technology oriented younger generation in the country.













