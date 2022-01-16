Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 January, 2022, 1:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

MetLife launches healthcare mobile app

Published : Sunday, 16 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Desk

MetLife launches healthcare mobile app

MetLife launches healthcare mobile app

MetLife on Saturday launched 360Health, a first-of-its-kind healthcare mobile app aimed at helping people in Bangladesh prevent and manage serious illness.
 The new app-based solution is the only one in the market to comprehensively focus on five key aspects of managing critical illnesses: prevention of diseases; early diagnosis; access to treatment; ongoing care; and financial protection from insurance, to help users manage serious illnesses through a simple and engaging experience, says a press release.
 Busy lifestyles, poor diet and stress have led to a sharp rise in serious illnesses, including non-communicable diseases like cancer and diabetes, which are now estimated to account for 67% of deaths in Bangladesh.
 A recent MetLife study also found that affordability of healthcare; access to quality healthcare professionals; and quality of the hospitals are major concerns for Bangladeshis seeking to manage their health.
The research also indicated that most people would opt for contactless online medical consultations, provided the quality is of a high standard given the current COVID-19 situation.
Anyone can download the app for free from Google Play Store https://metlifebd.online/d4454e to access health awareness and disease prevention tools like BMI (Body Mass Index), COVID-19 symptom checker, individual health risk assessment, and the option to analyze one's financial priorities to find suitable financial protection solutions.
Based on specific insurance product subscription, MetLife customers can unlock exclusive features like free virtual doctor consultations, special discounts on diagnostic tests through digital their life card, and preferential access to specialists like Cardiologists, Psychologists, Nutritionists, Gynecologists, Gastrologists and General Surgeons.
Customers will also be able to use the App to order medicines and other important health management devices online. In addition, customers will be able to get their policy related information including policy status, policy maturity date and premium due date right from the app.
To celebrate the launch of this new app, all users will be able to enjoy the exclusive features for the first 60 days.
Ala Ahmad, MetLife Bangladesh's Chief Executive Officer, said, "360Health is the only solution in the market to combine financial protection with health services to help people comprehensively manage serious illness and protect their health and financial wellbeing."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AB Bank signs agreement with Hotel Amari Dhaka
Bank Asia BAMLCO conference held
Banking Event
IFIC Bank Literary Awards 2019 held
AT&T leads bidders in $22.5b US spectrum auction
Pak remittances above $2b mark for 7th straight month
Delta Air sees a fast recovery from omicron turbulence
Higher costs hit JPMorgan Chase as it reports huge 2021 profits


Latest News
Taimur hopeful of winning NCC polls by lakh votes
Teenage girl 'commits suicide' in Chapainawabganj
Baby Shark becomes the first YouTube video to cross 10 billion views
‘Boat will surely win,’ says Ivy
Kazakhstan puts unrest death toll at 225
Tangail-7 by-election underway
"I missed the Premier League": Coutinho after dream Aston Villa debut
Noakhali municipality election underway
Dybala sends message after scoring in Juventus win
PSG beat Brest 2-0 to restore 11-point lead
Most Read News
RMG exports rise 28% in first half of FY22
All eyes on Narayanganj, gearing up for Sunday's city polls
India reports 268,833 new Covid infections, 402 deaths in a day
Army chief vows to bridge gap between military and media
Barishal ward councillor arrested on rape charge
10 drug addicts, gamblers held in Joypurhat
Don’t pay heed to rumours: Education Ministry
Lockdown brings losses for country, people: Health Minister
British PM sparks anger, resignation on streets over 'partygate'
Boris Johnson's office apologizes for a party held before Prince Philip's funeral
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft