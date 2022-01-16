Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 January, 2022, 1:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Facebook faces $3.2b UK law suit over market dominance

Published : Sunday, 16 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Jan 15: Social media giant Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms, faces a 2.3 billion pound plus ($3.2 billion plus) class action in Britain over allegations it abused its market dominance by exploiting the personal data of 44 million users.
Liza Lovdahl Gormsen, a senior adviser to Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) watchdog and a competition law academic, said she was bringing the case on behalf of people in Britain who had used Facebook between 2015 and 2019.
The lawsuit, which will be heard by London's Competition Appeal Tribubal, alleges Facebook made billions of pounds by imposing unfair terms and conditions that demanded consumers surrender valuable personal data to access the network.
Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, the law firm representing Lovdahl Gormsen, has notified Facebook of the claim.
Facebook said people used its services because it delivered value for them and "they have meaningful control of what information they share on Meta's platforms and who with."
The case comes days after Facebook lost an attempt to strike out an antitrust lawsuit by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), one of the biggest challenges by the US government against a tech company in decades as Washington attempts to tackle Big Tech's extensive market power.
"In the 17 years since it was created, Facebook became the sole social network in the UK where you could be sure to connect with friends and family in one place," Lovdahl Gornsen said.
"Yet, there was a dark side to Facebook; it abused its market dominance to impose unfair terms and conditions on ordinary Britons, giving it the power to exploit their personal data."
Lovdahl Gormsen alleges Facebook collected data within its platform and through mechanisms like the Facebook Pixel, allowing it to build an "all-seeing picture" of Internet usage and generate valuable, deep data profiles of users.
Opt-out class actions, like Lovdahl Gormsen's, bind a defined group automatically into a lawsuit unless individuals opt out.    Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AB Bank signs agreement with Hotel Amari Dhaka
Bank Asia BAMLCO conference held
Banking Event
IFIC Bank Literary Awards 2019 held
AT&T leads bidders in $22.5b US spectrum auction
Pak remittances above $2b mark for 7th straight month
Delta Air sees a fast recovery from omicron turbulence
Higher costs hit JPMorgan Chase as it reports huge 2021 profits


Latest News
Taimur hopeful of winning NCC polls by lakh votes
Teenage girl 'commits suicide' in Chapainawabganj
Baby Shark becomes the first YouTube video to cross 10 billion views
‘Boat will surely win,’ says Ivy
Kazakhstan puts unrest death toll at 225
Tangail-7 by-election underway
"I missed the Premier League": Coutinho after dream Aston Villa debut
Noakhali municipality election underway
Dybala sends message after scoring in Juventus win
PSG beat Brest 2-0 to restore 11-point lead
Most Read News
RMG exports rise 28% in first half of FY22
All eyes on Narayanganj, gearing up for Sunday's city polls
India reports 268,833 new Covid infections, 402 deaths in a day
Army chief vows to bridge gap between military and media
Barishal ward councillor arrested on rape charge
10 drug addicts, gamblers held in Joypurhat
Don’t pay heed to rumours: Education Ministry
Lockdown brings losses for country, people: Health Minister
British PM sparks anger, resignation on streets over 'partygate'
Boris Johnson's office apologizes for a party held before Prince Philip's funeral
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft