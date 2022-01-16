

Shwapno opens new outlet at Dhanmandi

"Shwapno has stepped onto a new journey at Dhanmandi 8. We hope that customers will enjoy their daily shopping in the healthy and secure environment of this brand-new outlet. We expect our clients' feedback and appreciation. Customers' demands and satisfaction is always prioritized at Shwapno," Chowdhury said during the inauguration.

Amitava Saha, Head of Risk Management & Internal Audit ACI Limited; Abu Naser, Director Operations of Shwapno; Sohel Tanvir Khan, Business Director of Shwapno; Md Shamsuddoha Shemul, Director of Retail Expansion Department of Shwapno, Md Shah Md Rijvi Rony, Head of HR of Shwapno; Md Fariduzzaman, Creative Head of Shwapno and Md Kamruzzaman Milu, Media and PR Manager of Shwapno and many other officials were also present at the inaugural ceremony.

Customers shopping in the new outlet will enjoy month-long exciting offers on various items, as well as home delivery service.

The new outlet is located at 'Bay Park Heights, beside Sheikh Jamal Cricket Academy, Plot 522 (old), Plot 2(new), Road 8(old), Road 9 (new), Mirpur Road, Dhanmandi, Dhaka.'



The country's leading retail brand and grocery chain shop, Shwapno, has opened its 202nd Branch at Dhanmandi 8 in Dhaka city on Friday morning last at an event attended by ACI Limited Finance and Planning Executive Director Pradip Kar Chowdhury."Shwapno has stepped onto a new journey at Dhanmandi 8. We hope that customers will enjoy their daily shopping in the healthy and secure environment of this brand-new outlet. We expect our clients' feedback and appreciation. Customers' demands and satisfaction is always prioritized at Shwapno," Chowdhury said during the inauguration.Amitava Saha, Head of Risk Management & Internal Audit ACI Limited; Abu Naser, Director Operations of Shwapno; Sohel Tanvir Khan, Business Director of Shwapno; Md Shamsuddoha Shemul, Director of Retail Expansion Department of Shwapno, Md Shah Md Rijvi Rony, Head of HR of Shwapno; Md Fariduzzaman, Creative Head of Shwapno and Md Kamruzzaman Milu, Media and PR Manager of Shwapno and many other officials were also present at the inaugural ceremony.Customers shopping in the new outlet will enjoy month-long exciting offers on various items, as well as home delivery service.The new outlet is located at 'Bay Park Heights, beside Sheikh Jamal Cricket Academy, Plot 522 (old), Plot 2(new), Road 8(old), Road 9 (new), Mirpur Road, Dhanmandi, Dhaka.'