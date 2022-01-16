Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 January, 2022, 1:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Paperfly to help DITF shoppers carry items home

Published : Sunday, 16 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Desk

Paperfly has opened a brand-new stall at the Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) venue at Purbachal to help shoppers carry their procured items to their homes removing all that hassles from their shoulders.
Now, anyone can drop their shopping bags at Paperfly's stall on Hall- B, stall number-18B, and they will deliver anywhere in the country within 24-48 hours. Within Dhaka, it will be done within 24 hours. On top of that, Paperfly is offering a 10% discount on the orders placed from the DITF, says a press release.
This has opened up a huge opportunity for the DITF shoppers as they do not need to worry about carrying anything with them and now, they can shop as much as they want to from DITF no matter what size product they have bought. Their delivery service is also available for the stall managers that are operating on the fair.
Paperfly co-founder and CMO Rahath Ahmed said " We want to give the audience a tension-free high-speed logistic experience that they have never seen before on DITF, this will definitely effect their shopping experience since- how to carry this home- is a big part of their purchase decision-making process. We are very glad that we could offer this to all the visitors of DITF"
Paperfly is very well known for its nationwide high-speed speed doorstep delivery, they are already delivering for major companies like Daraz, RANGS, Walton, Aarong, Grameenphone, and Robi. They are also delivering any size parcel, courier, and cargo anywhere in the country within 24-48 hours which is faster than the rest of the competition. With their DITF stall, they are one step closer to the people, offering convenience and speedy delivery.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AB Bank signs agreement with Hotel Amari Dhaka
Bank Asia BAMLCO conference held
Banking Event
IFIC Bank Literary Awards 2019 held
AT&T leads bidders in $22.5b US spectrum auction
Pak remittances above $2b mark for 7th straight month
Delta Air sees a fast recovery from omicron turbulence
Higher costs hit JPMorgan Chase as it reports huge 2021 profits


Latest News
Taimur hopeful of winning NCC polls by lakh votes
Teenage girl 'commits suicide' in Chapainawabganj
Baby Shark becomes the first YouTube video to cross 10 billion views
‘Boat will surely win,’ says Ivy
Kazakhstan puts unrest death toll at 225
Tangail-7 by-election underway
"I missed the Premier League": Coutinho after dream Aston Villa debut
Noakhali municipality election underway
Dybala sends message after scoring in Juventus win
PSG beat Brest 2-0 to restore 11-point lead
Most Read News
RMG exports rise 28% in first half of FY22
All eyes on Narayanganj, gearing up for Sunday's city polls
India reports 268,833 new Covid infections, 402 deaths in a day
Army chief vows to bridge gap between military and media
Barishal ward councillor arrested on rape charge
10 drug addicts, gamblers held in Joypurhat
Don’t pay heed to rumours: Education Ministry
Lockdown brings losses for country, people: Health Minister
British PM sparks anger, resignation on streets over 'partygate'
Boris Johnson's office apologizes for a party held before Prince Philip's funeral
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft