Paperfly to help DITF shoppers carry items home

Paperfly has opened a brand-new stall at the Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) venue at Purbachal to help shoppers carry their procured items to their homes removing all that hassles from their shoulders.

Now, anyone can drop their shopping bags at Paperfly's stall on Hall- B, stall number-18B, and they will deliver anywhere in the country within 24-48 hours. Within Dhaka, it will be done within 24 hours. On top of that, Paperfly is offering a 10% discount on the orders placed from the DITF, says a press release.

This has opened up a huge opportunity for the DITF shoppers as they do not need to worry about carrying anything with them and now, they can shop as much as they want to from DITF no matter what size product they have bought. Their delivery service is also available for the stall managers that are operating on the fair.

Paperfly co-founder and CMO Rahath Ahmed said " We want to give the audience a tension-free high-speed logistic experience that they have never seen before on DITF, this will definitely effect their shopping experience since- how to carry this home- is a big part of their purchase decision-making process. We are very glad that we could offer this to all the visitors of DITF"

Paperfly is very well known for its nationwide high-speed speed doorstep delivery, they are already delivering for major companies like Daraz, RANGS, Walton, Aarong, Grameenphone, and Robi. They are also delivering any size parcel, courier, and cargo anywhere in the country within 24-48 hours which is faster than the rest of the competition. With their DITF stall, they are one step closer to the people, offering convenience and speedy delivery.









