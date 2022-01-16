Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 January, 2022, 1:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

RBI proposes new norms for classifications

Published : Sunday, 16 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

MUMBAI, Jan 15: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday proposed new norms for the classification and valuation of the investment portfolio of banks, with a view to align them with the global prudential framework and accounting standards.
According to the proposed norms, the investment portfolio of banks will be divided into three categories - held-to-maturity (HTM), available for sale (AFS), and fair value through profit and loss account (FVTPL).
Within FVTPL, held-for-trading (HFT) shall be a sub-category aligned with the specifications of 'Trading Book' as per the Basel-III framework.
The new bank portfolio classification norms will come into effect from April 1, 2023, the RBI paper said, while inviting comments on a discussion paper in this regard from stakeholders by February 15.
The new norms propose to bridge the gap between the existing guidelines and global standards and practices with regards to classification, valuation and operations of the investment portfolio of commercial banks.
The extant instructions pertaining to the prudential norms on the classification and valuation of the investment portfolio are largely based on the Report of Informal Group on Valuation of Banks' Investment Portfolio (Convenor: T C Nair), which was submitted in 1999.
The recommendations of this informal group culminated in the issue of prudential guidelines on the investment portfolio in October 2002, which forms the basis of our current norms.
There have been significant developments in the global prudential framework, accounting standards as well as in the financial markets-both domestic and global in the past two decades.
While the RBI has been tweaking the guidelines in response to situations as they emerge, a comprehensive review has not
been undertaken so far, resulting in a wide gap between the country's norms and the global standards and practices, the central bank said. It is against this backdrop that a discussion paper, on 'Review of Prudential Norms for Classification, Valuation and Operations of Investment Portfolio of Commercial Banks', reviews the rationale and the evolution of the current framework, the corresponding global standards, and developments in the financial markets before framing its proposals.
The paper proposes to comprehensively align the prudential framework with the global standards while retaining some elements considering the domestic context.    PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AB Bank signs agreement with Hotel Amari Dhaka
Bank Asia BAMLCO conference held
Banking Event
IFIC Bank Literary Awards 2019 held
AT&T leads bidders in $22.5b US spectrum auction
Pak remittances above $2b mark for 7th straight month
Delta Air sees a fast recovery from omicron turbulence
Higher costs hit JPMorgan Chase as it reports huge 2021 profits


Latest News
Taimur hopeful of winning NCC polls by lakh votes
Teenage girl 'commits suicide' in Chapainawabganj
Baby Shark becomes the first YouTube video to cross 10 billion views
‘Boat will surely win,’ says Ivy
Kazakhstan puts unrest death toll at 225
Tangail-7 by-election underway
"I missed the Premier League": Coutinho after dream Aston Villa debut
Noakhali municipality election underway
Dybala sends message after scoring in Juventus win
PSG beat Brest 2-0 to restore 11-point lead
Most Read News
RMG exports rise 28% in first half of FY22
All eyes on Narayanganj, gearing up for Sunday's city polls
India reports 268,833 new Covid infections, 402 deaths in a day
Army chief vows to bridge gap between military and media
Barishal ward councillor arrested on rape charge
10 drug addicts, gamblers held in Joypurhat
Don’t pay heed to rumours: Education Ministry
Lockdown brings losses for country, people: Health Minister
British PM sparks anger, resignation on streets over 'partygate'
Boris Johnson's office apologizes for a party held before Prince Philip's funeral
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft