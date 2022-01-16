

Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway to use Premier Cement

Signing of an agreement was held between Premier Cement Mills Ltd (PCML) and JTEG recently in Dhaka after the PCML was selected as a supplier for this long-awaited project, says a press release.

The signing ceremony was held last week at a five-star hotel in Dhaka where senior management officials of Premier Cement were present. Among the dignitaries there were- Samir Mohammad Haque (Director, Seacom Group), Tarique Kamal (COO, Premier Cement), Selim Reza (CFO, Premier Cement), Kazi Shafiq (Company Secretary) and Ahsan Habib (Senior Manager).









