Sunday, 16 January, 2022, 1:24 PM
Home Business

Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway to use Premier Cement

Published : Sunday, 16 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176
Business Desk

Premier Cement will be used in the upcoming Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway, to be implemented by Chinese firm Jiangsu Provincial Transportation Engineering Group Co. Ltd. (JTEG).
Signing of an agreement was held between Premier Cement Mills Ltd (PCML) and JTEG recently in Dhaka after the PCML was selected as a supplier for this long-awaited project, says a press release.
The signing ceremony was held last week at a five-star hotel in Dhaka where senior management officials of Premier Cement were present. Among the dignitaries there were- Samir Mohammad Haque (Director, Seacom Group), Tarique Kamal (COO, Premier Cement), Selim Reza (CFO, Premier Cement), Kazi Shafiq (Company Secretary) and Ahsan Habib (Senior Manager).


