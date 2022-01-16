

‘Bangladesh Finance can grab Islamic Financing in the country’

On Saturday, Officials from Bangladesh Finance Limited, BD Finance Securities Limited and BD Finance Capital Limited acquired a comprehensive knowledge of Islamic Banking and Finance from the insightful deliberation of Professor Dr. Hassan who is working at the Department of Economics and Finance at the University of New Orleans, United States of America.

Group Head of HR Ahashanuzzaman Sujan welcomed all the participants, key note speaker and guest of honour at the virtual seminar and it commenced followed by the recitation from the holy Qura' an. Joining the seminar from the United States, the Islamic Development Bank Award-winning professor spoke on development Economics, Islamic capital markets, Islamic Economics, Fiqh al- Muamalah, monetary Economics, micro and macro economics, sustainable finance, international trade and finance in Islamic banking and finance as well as Islamic social finance.

As a keynote speaker, he shared his experience of working as a consultant with various world organizations including World Bank, IMF, African Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank with the officials of Bangladesh Finance. He emphasized that Islamic banking and financing will improve substantially in Bangladesh and will contribute to Sustainable development in the decades to come.

Former Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank and Member of Shari'ah Supervisory Committee of Bangladesh Finance, Abdul Awwal Sarkar joined the second session of the seminar as the guest of honor. He discussed the application of Shari'ah in equity and debt-based Islamic financial products in details.

Md. Kyser Hamid, Managing Director and CEO of Bangladesh Finance presided over the seminar and he said that Bangladesh Finance Islamic Wing is working relentlessly with the aspirations of becoming a role model and case study in the NBFI sector in Bangladesh. Islamic Finance is playing an important role in socio-economic development, SDG implementation, retail and SME sector through welfare financing and Shari'ah-compliant financing all over the world including Bangladesh.

He also said that it has played a remarkable role in alleviating poverty. Md. Kyser Hamid expressed his optimism that Bangladesh Finance Islamic Wing will play a leading role in this progress. The knowledge gained in the seminar will help grow a newly launched Bangladesh Finance Islamic Wing, as well as the key notes discussed in the seminar will be worthy - he thanked the participants as well. The day-long seminar went well. Head of Products, Islamic Wing of Bangladesh Finance Md. Abu Yousuf conducted the seminar as a moderator.























