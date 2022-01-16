

Webinar on BD, Mexico trade possibilities held

In the webinar, the business leaders have expressed interest in importing ICT, clothing, furniture, processed food and decorative lights, according to an official release, received on Saturday.

During the time, Bangladesh Ambassador to Mexico Abida Islam highlighted the potential of Bangladesh's exports in several sectors including Bangladesh's readymade garment industry, pharmaceutical industry, health and medical equipment, IT, jute products, leather and footwear, light engineering, electronics, electrical equipment, processed agro-based food, automobiles, ceramics, plastics and ship building. She also highlighted the government's investment-friendly policies, including incentives.

Thirty-two business representatives from the sectors of construction, housing, cosmetics, salt production and distribution, decorative lighting, processed food along with members of the local business chamber of Guadalajara, participated in the webinar. �BSS

















