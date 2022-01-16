

Shirin Akhter joins Karmasangsthan Bank as MD

The Government has appointed Shirin Akhter as Managing Director (MD) of Karmasangsthan Bank on contractual basis for a period of 2 (two) years. She joined Karmasangsthan Bank on 20 December 2021 after retired from the post of Managing Director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank on December 14, says a press release.After completion of post graduate degree with Honours in Political Science from Dhaka University, she started her career as Senior Officer in Agrani Bank through BRC in 1988.During her tenure at Agrani Bank, she served as Branch Manager, Head of Division, CFO and also Circle Heads of Faridpur, Sylhet, Dhaka Circle-2 and Mymensingh Division. In her career, she earned MBA, LLB and DAIBB degree.