Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 January, 2022, 1:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Shirin Akhter joins Karmasangsthan Bank as MD

Published : Sunday, 16 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198
Business Desk

Shirin Akhter joins Karmasangsthan Bank as MD

Shirin Akhter joins Karmasangsthan Bank as MD

The Government has appointed Shirin Akhter as Managing Director (MD) of Karmasangsthan Bank on contractual basis for a period of 2 (two) years. She joined Karmasangsthan Bank on 20 December 2021 after retired from the post of Managing Director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank on December 14, says a press release.
After completion of post graduate degree with Honours in Political Science from Dhaka University, she started her career as Senior Officer in Agrani Bank through BRC in 1988.
During her tenure at Agrani Bank, she served as Branch Manager, Head of Division, CFO and also Circle Heads of Faridpur, Sylhet, Dhaka Circle-2 and Mymensingh Division.  In her career, she earned MBA, LLB and DAIBB degree.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AB Bank signs agreement with Hotel Amari Dhaka
Bank Asia BAMLCO conference held
Banking Event
IFIC Bank Literary Awards 2019 held
AT&T leads bidders in $22.5b US spectrum auction
Pak remittances above $2b mark for 7th straight month
Delta Air sees a fast recovery from omicron turbulence
Higher costs hit JPMorgan Chase as it reports huge 2021 profits


Latest News
Taimur hopeful of winning NCC polls by lakh votes
Teenage girl 'commits suicide' in Chapainawabganj
Baby Shark becomes the first YouTube video to cross 10 billion views
‘Boat will surely win,’ says Ivy
Kazakhstan puts unrest death toll at 225
Tangail-7 by-election underway
"I missed the Premier League": Coutinho after dream Aston Villa debut
Noakhali municipality election underway
Dybala sends message after scoring in Juventus win
PSG beat Brest 2-0 to restore 11-point lead
Most Read News
RMG exports rise 28% in first half of FY22
All eyes on Narayanganj, gearing up for Sunday's city polls
India reports 268,833 new Covid infections, 402 deaths in a day
Army chief vows to bridge gap between military and media
Barishal ward councillor arrested on rape charge
10 drug addicts, gamblers held in Joypurhat
Don’t pay heed to rumours: Education Ministry
Lockdown brings losses for country, people: Health Minister
British PM sparks anger, resignation on streets over 'partygate'
Boris Johnson's office apologizes for a party held before Prince Philip's funeral
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft