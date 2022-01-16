Banks stay close today at some spots for elections

Commercial banks will stay closed today (Sunday) for elections at the Tangail-6 parliamentary constituency and in five municipalities including the Narayanganj City Corporation

On the occasion of the election, all the branches and sub-branches of scheduled commercial banks located in the respective areas will be closed on Sunday (January 16), says a Bangladesh Bank directive issued on Thursday last. The four other municipalities where elections are scheduled be held are Banshkhali in Chittagong district, Noakhali in Noakhali district, Jhikargachha in Jessore district and Bagatipara under Natore district.







