RMG exports rose by 28pc to around $20b in H1 FY22

The country exported readymade garments (RMG) worth US$ 19.9 billion in July-December period, the first half of the current fiscal FY22. It is 28 percent rise year-on-year basis.

As per Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) figure recently, the US was the largest export market for Bangladesh garments between July and December 2021.

Exports volume to the US grew 46 percent during this period compared to the same in the last financial year. The figures exhibited a robust external demand for the country's RMG items abroad.

Exports to the European Union (EU) and Canada also witnessed a growth of 23.83 percent and 23.78 percent respectively, according to the EPB figures.

"The overall exports of RMG in the first half of 2021-22 reached US$ 19.9 billion, which is 28 percent year-on-year growth," BGMEA director Mohiuddin Rubel said Saturday.





