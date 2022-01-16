US donates 9.6m more Pfizer vaccine doses to BD

US donates additional 9.6 million doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh, a gift from the American people.

"Nothing has made me prouder as U.S. Ambassador to Bangladesh over the past three years than the work we are doing together to combat the Covid-19 pandemic," said US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller.

This donation of Pfizer vaccine brings the overall U.S. government vaccine contribution to over 28 million doses, US Embassy release said on Saturday.

However, Miller said he is pleased to announce, through the generosity of the American people, a donation of 9.6 million additional vaccine doses to the people of Bangladesh.

"The United States has now donated, free for charge, over 28 million vaccine doses to Bangladesh with millions more on the way. We salute and stand with heroic Bangladeshi health care providers and assistance partners as we work together to provide a healthier, brighter future for the people of both our great nations," said outgoing Ambassador Miller.

This delivery of Pfizer vaccine doses is part of the United States' commitment to lead the global Covid-19 response by donating a billion doses of Pfizer vaccine around the world through 2022.

In addition to vaccine donations, the United States continues to work closely with Bangladesh to support the national Covid-19 vaccination campaign and strengthen the government's response to the pandemic, said the US Embassy in Dhaka.?

The United States has provided training to over 7,000 healthcare providers on the proper management and administration of vaccines.

To date, the United States has contributed over $121 million in Covid-related development and humanitarian assistance through USAID, the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of State, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.??

This assistance has saved lives and treated individuals infected with Covid-19, strengthened testing capacity and monitoring, enhanced case management and infection prevention and control practices, and improved the supply chain and logistics management systems.?

U.S. support has also protected front line workers and increased the public's knowledge on how to better protect themselves from infection.

The United States has donated $4 billion to support the worldwide COVAX effort, which includes support for ultra-cold chain storage, transportation, and safe handling of Covid-19 vaccines, making the United States the world's largest donor for equitable global Covid-19 vaccine access, the release added.







