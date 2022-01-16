60pc air pollution occurs at night

Dhaka's air pollution status is fluctuating between 1st and 5th in the list of the world's polluted air cities since last few years.

Last Thursday, on January 13 morning, Dhaka's air quality index ( AQI) was 204 and on the same day, Dhaka was ranked second in the list of cities with polluted air.

However, India's capital Delhi and northern Skopje in Macedonia topped the list with 241 and 195 AQI, respectively.

On Saturday morning, Dhaka's AQI index was 18, ranking third in the world.

The Sarajevo area of Bosnia-Herzegovina is the first in terms of air pollution yesterday. The city had an AQI index of 28 and Lahore, Pakistan, was second with an AQI of 206.

The Centre for Environmental Pollution Studies (CAPS) at Stamford University's Department of Environment Sciences suggests that air pollution has increased 10 per cent more in the year of 2021 than in the year of 2020. According to the organization's research, the average level of pollution was 145 in 2020 where that came to 159.01 in 2021. The research report shows that 60 per cent of pollution occurs during night and Abdullahpur is the most polluted city compared to other cities in the capital. Ahmed Kamruzzaman, Director of the CAPS said that a good number of development related projects were postponed during lockdown in 2020.

"The restrictions imposed in 2021, was not as strict as the previous year. The use and production of bricks has increased said Ahmed, who is also the Chairman, Department of Environment Science, Stamford University. Referring to the recent and ongoing construction works, he said that work on road repairs, metro rails, and elevated expressways gained momentum last year.

He also noted that about 10 to 15 lakh vehicles ply in Dhaka but the situation was totally changed as more than half of these vehicles did not run in 2020. The efficiency of the engines of the cars decreases as they were not used for long and the old oil is lying on the mobil.

"Many owners bring it to the streets without servicing and as a result, pollution has increased in the city," he said.

However, many research reports suggest that, the transport sector is one of the main sources of air pollution.

There are two sources of air pollution in Dhaka city due to burning of unused fuel stored in the vehicles left unused for long time. Another cause is use of low quality petroleum.

Mentioning the research report, Kamruzzaman said that during the 12 hours of the night, 60 percent of air pollution occurs and the remaining 40 percent of air pollution occurs during the day.

However, when asked the reason for increasing air pollution in the night time, he said that air pollution increases at night due to increase in air pressure during night time.

"The wind blows from the top down. At night the temperature drops and fog falls, causing the sky to get wet. Again it is seen that the speed of wind flow is higher during the day and less at night. For all these reasons, the dust stays down," he said.

In addition, intercity buses movement and renovation works go on at night in full speed causing dusts to spread in full swing. This research area covers ten areas within Dhaka city and found that Abdullahpur area is the most polluted city, then Mirpur is in the second position and Shahbag is the third.

The research report also shows that the air pollution is higher where waste is incinerated such as an area like Mohammadpur.







