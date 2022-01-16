Arrested mason remanded

GAZIPUR, Jan 15: A Gazipur court placed mason Anwarul Islam on a three-day remand on Saturday in a case over the killing of former professor of Dhaka University Saida Gaffar.

Gazipur Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court-2 Judge Mehedi Pavel Sweet passed the order after police produced the arrestee before it and sought a 10-day remand to interrogate him,said Dipankar Roy, sub-inspector of Kashimpur police station.

Saida Gaffar, a former Professor of Institute of Nutrition and Food Science of the university, was found dead at Kashimpur in Gazipur on Friday, two days after she had gone missing.

The professor was buried on Friday night at Mirpur Martyred

Intellectuals Graveyard, said her family.

Anwarul was arrested from Gaibandha district on Friday following a missing diary filed by the deceased's daughter Sahida Afrin at Kashimpur Police Station. Anwarul worked at the under-construction building of the DU teacher.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Dipankar Roy of Kashimpur Police Station said Prof Saida's body was recovered from a place away from her rented house at Panishail in Kashimpur on Friday based on the arrestee's information.

She used to live in the area to supervise the construction work of her flat under a Dhaka University Housing project.

During interrogation, the arrestee confessed to strangling Prof Saida to death and looting her house, said SI Dipankar Roy.

A case was filed later at the police station following a complaint by the professor's son Saud Ifkhar bin Zahir accusing Anwarul and some unidentified people over the killing, he said. -UNB





