



What ails two major Mayoral candidates?

The Election Commission (EC) has, however, completed all preparations to hold the elections in a free and fair manner in 192 polling centres. EC officials urged people to vote without fear. They also directed law enforcers to discharge their duties without being partial and threatened to take action against them otherwise.

More than 5,000 security personnel from the police, RAB, Ansar and BGB have

been deployed to ensure a free and fair election.

Regarding the security centring the election, Narayanganj District Superintendent of Police Mohammad Zayedul Alam on Saturday said, "No one will be allowed to occupy the centres and exert influence. There will be three levels of security at the polling stations. More than 5,000 law enforcers including police, RAB, Ansar and BGB will be deployed in the elections. There will be one executive magistrate in each Ward. The law enforcement agencies will ensure a free, fair and impartial election."

Seven mayoral aspirants from different political parties, including the ruling Awami League (AL) and a dropped leader from BNP, are contesting the civic polls.

According to the EC, nearly 517,358 voters - 259,834 males and 257,519 females- are ready to cast their votes in 192 polling centres. There are some 42,418 first-time voters. Voting will continue from 8:00am to 4:00pm. Seven mayoral candidates, 148 councillor candidates in the General Wards and 34 in the reserved seats are in the electoral race.

The election campaign came to an end midnight Friday. The candidates spent a relaxed Saturday. The situation has so far remained peaceful due to the strict security measures taken by the law enforcers. AL-backed mayoral candidate Selina Hayat Ivy expressed hundred per cent confidence about her victory. Though, she suspected violence during the voting hours.

According to our Narayanganj Correspondent and different sources, non-cooperation of the local AL and its associate body leaders and activists will be a matter to worry for the 'Boat' symbol candidate. They said antagonistic relationship between AL nominated mayoral candidate Selina Hayat Ivy and Narayanganj's influential leader AL lawmaker Shamim Osman is the main headache for Ivy.

In a press conference Ivy said, "Many groups may become united to commit violence. Each of my elections here was very challenging. None of the previous elections was out of challenge. This election is also going to be a challenging one for various reasons."

Ivy said, "All the opposition groups have become united to defeat me. Now, the groups may be from inside, or from outside. They all have become united to defeat me in the election. They all have planned to make the election questionable by creating troubles on the Election Day, because everyone knows that my victory is certain." According to local people, Ivy's election campaigns were mainly conducted by central leaders of AL and its associate bodies. Local partymen remained almost inactive.

Necessary voting accessories being sent to centres of the Narayanganj City Corporation election. The photo was taken from Narayanganj Morgan Girls School and College on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

However, he already alleged that police are continuing to torture his supporters and he said how a fair election would be held if such arrests and harassment continue?

"Arrest and harassment of my leaders and activists are still continuing even day before the election. I seek the intervention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to stop these arrests and harassment," said Taimur while addressing a press conference at his residence Saturday noon.

However, Taimur at the press conference vowed that he will remain in the election race unto death.

He said, "Ten people, including my supporters and activists, were arrested on Friday night. Earlier, 18 people were arrested. Police are arresting BNP leaders and activists in various cases. If the fair voting environment is ruined in this way, the image of the Prime Minister will be tarnished."

The independent candidate asked Election Commission, Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police to arrange a fair and impartial voting in the city.

Taimur said the more the torture, the more the voters will be united.

In response to a question, Taimur said, "I don't think any polling station is risky. I think behaviours of police, administration and Election Commission are risky."

Meanwhile, many election observers are also keeping their eyes on the NCC polls since it is the last election by the Nurul Huda Commission.











