Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 January, 2022, 1:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

N’ganj City Polls Today

What ails two major Mayoral candidates?

Ivy\'s worry own party men, Taimur\'s concern admin

Published : Sunday, 16 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 215
Hedayet Ullah Khan

Ivy's worry own party men, Taimur's concern admin
What ails two major Mayoral candidates?

What ails two major Mayoral candidates?

The Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) polls will be held today amid various doubts of violence-free and peaceful elections as the two major mayoral candidates were skeptical of free, fair and peaceful polls.
The Election Commission (EC) has, however, completed all preparations to hold the elections in a free and fair manner in 192 polling centres. EC officials urged people to vote without fear. They also directed law enforcers to discharge their duties without being partial and threatened to take action against them otherwise.
More than 5,000 security personnel from the police, RAB, Ansar and BGB have
    been deployed to ensure a free and fair election.
Regarding the security centring the election, Narayanganj District Superintendent of Police Mohammad Zayedul Alam on Saturday said, "No one will be allowed to occupy the centres and exert influence. There will be three levels of security at the polling stations. More than 5,000 law enforcers including police, RAB, Ansar and BGB will be deployed in the elections. There will be one executive magistrate in each Ward. The law enforcement agencies will ensure a free, fair and impartial election."
Seven mayoral aspirants from different political parties, including the ruling Awami League (AL) and a dropped leader from BNP, are contesting the civic polls.
According to the EC, nearly 517,358 voters - 259,834 males and 257,519 females- are ready to cast their votes in 192 polling centres. There are some 42,418 first-time voters. Voting will continue from 8:00am to 4:00pm. Seven mayoral candidates, 148 councillor candidates in the General Wards and 34 in the reserved seats are in the electoral race.
The election campaign came to an end midnight Friday. The candidates spent a relaxed Saturday. The situation has so far remained peaceful due to the strict security measures taken by the law enforcers. AL-backed mayoral candidate Selina Hayat Ivy expressed hundred per cent confidence about her victory. Though, she suspected violence during the voting hours.
According to our Narayanganj Correspondent and different sources, non-cooperation of the local AL and its associate body leaders and activists will be a matter to worry for the 'Boat' symbol candidate. They said antagonistic relationship between AL nominated mayoral candidate Selina Hayat Ivy and Narayanganj's influential leader AL lawmaker Shamim Osman is the main headache for Ivy.
In a press conference Ivy said, "Many groups may become united to commit violence. Each of my elections here was very challenging. None of the previous elections was out of challenge. This election is also going to be a challenging one for various reasons."
Ivy said, "All the opposition groups have become united to defeat me. Now, the groups may be from inside, or from outside. They all have become united to defeat me in the election. They all have planned to make the election questionable by creating troubles on the Election Day, because everyone knows that my victory is certain." According to local people, Ivy's election campaigns were mainly conducted by central leaders of AL and its associate bodies. Local partymen remained almost inactive.
Necessary voting accessories being sent to centres of the Narayanganj City Corporation election. The photo was taken from Narayanganj Morgan Girls School and College on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Necessary voting accessories being sent to centres of the Narayanganj City Corporation election. The photo was taken from Narayanganj Morgan Girls School and College on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Meanwhile, the role of the EC, administration and law enforcing agencies will be the major cause of tension for the independent candidate Taimur Alam Khandaker, a suspended BNP leader.
However, he already alleged that police are continuing to torture his supporters and he said how a fair election would be held if such arrests and harassment continue?
"Arrest and harassment of my leaders and activists are still continuing even day before the election. I seek the intervention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to stop these arrests and harassment," said Taimur while addressing a press conference at his residence Saturday noon.
However, Taimur at the press conference vowed that he will remain in the election race unto death.
He said, "Ten people, including my supporters and activists, were arrested on Friday night. Earlier, 18 people were arrested. Police are arresting BNP leaders and activists in various cases. If the fair voting environment is ruined in this way, the image of the Prime Minister will be tarnished."
The independent candidate asked Election Commission, Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police to arrange a fair and impartial voting in the city.
Taimur said the more the torture, the more the voters will be united.
In response to a question, Taimur said, "I don't think any polling station is risky. I think behaviours of police, administration and Election Commission are risky."
Meanwhile, many election observers are also keeping their eyes on the NCC polls since it is the last election by the Nurul Huda Commission.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD envoy in New Delhi gets 3-yr extension
Calls grow for Johnson to resign over lockdown ‘parties’
US donates 9.6m more Pfizer vaccine doses to BD
60pc air pollution occurs at night
Arrested mason remanded
What ails two major Mayoral candidates?
Doraiswami hopes BD to permit screening of Indian films
Don’t pay heed to rumours over closure of edu instts: Ministry


Latest News
Taimur hopeful of winning NCC polls by lakh votes
Teenage girl 'commits suicide' in Chapainawabganj
Baby Shark becomes the first YouTube video to cross 10 billion views
‘Boat will surely win,’ says Ivy
Kazakhstan puts unrest death toll at 225
Tangail-7 by-election underway
"I missed the Premier League": Coutinho after dream Aston Villa debut
Noakhali municipality election underway
Dybala sends message after scoring in Juventus win
PSG beat Brest 2-0 to restore 11-point lead
Most Read News
RMG exports rise 28% in first half of FY22
All eyes on Narayanganj, gearing up for Sunday's city polls
India reports 268,833 new Covid infections, 402 deaths in a day
Army chief vows to bridge gap between military and media
Barishal ward councillor arrested on rape charge
10 drug addicts, gamblers held in Joypurhat
Don’t pay heed to rumours: Education Ministry
Lockdown brings losses for country, people: Health Minister
British PM sparks anger, resignation on streets over 'partygate'
Boris Johnson's office apologizes for a party held before Prince Philip's funeral
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft