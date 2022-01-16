Doraiswami hopes BD to permit screening of Indian films

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami has expressed his hope that the authorities in Bangladesh will soon consider his country's standing request to permit the commercial screening of Indian films in theatres in Bangladesh.

"Cinema is an art form that is designed to go across the borders," he said, quoting great filmmaker Dennis Villenuve.

High Commissioner



Doraiswami thinks allowing more film releases on a commercial basis will help develop both the film industries - from the artistic standpoint, as well as through increased inflows of investment in the sector, ranging from theatres to financing - given the similar and yet complimentary artistic sensibilities that Bangladesh and India share, and the long history of cooperation between two countries' artistes, film makers and even music industry.

The Indian envoy made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of Dhaka International Film Festival 2022 here on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen joined the function as the chief guest. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid and Festival Director Ahmed Mustafa Jamal also spoke.

The High Commissioner said a special joint production on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, directed by the celebrated director Shyam Benegal, is close to completion.

This will be a production not just for Bangladesh and Indian film markets, but also for the world, he mentioned.

"I am sure that in the coming months, just as our people visit each other's countries in millions, our films should also start visiting each other's theatres," Doraiswami said.

The High Commissioner reiterated that they are ready to partner all aspects of the film industry in Bangladesh, including through capacity building in support for everything from script writing to editing, to special effects, to cinematography.

"Cinema is much more than heroes and villains," he said quoting Anurag Kashyap. "Kashyap is correct because it is fundamentally all about story-telling."

As audiences, Doraiswami said, they look forward to being entertained, educated and challenged to think, over the next eight days.

This landmark event, organized by Rainbow Film Festival since 1977, has established itself on the film map of the world, he mentioned.

Doraiswami said promotion of good cinema and dialogue between artistes from both sides is an essential part of cultural growth.

The envoy said the Dhaka International Film Festival has been Dhaka's window to the world and a window by which the world of cinema comes to Dhaka. -UNB







