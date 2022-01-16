Video
Don’t pay heed to rumours over closure of edu instts: Ministry

Published : Sunday, 16 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 204

The Education Ministry on Saturday urged the people of the country not to pay heed to any rumour over the closure of educational institutions due to spike in Covid-19 cases.
"Quoting Education Minister Dipu Moni, it is being spread in social medical that educational institutions will be closed for an indefinite period, which is a rumour, and the Minister did not give any statement in this regard recently," it said.
"The government is
    monitoring the overall Covid situation and it will sit with the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid again and decision will take later," it added.
However, now the government is giving priority to ensuring vaccination of all students.
The Ministry also urged all to refrain providing any information in advance, said the notice.    -UNB


