Malaysian minister to pay visit to discuss overseas job issues on Jan 25

Malaysian Home Affairs Minister Hamzah bin Zainudin will arrive in Dhaka on January 25 on a three-day official visit to discuss overseas employment issues and areas of mutual interests with the govenment.

Hamzah's visit comes on the back of Putrajaya opening the door to entry of foreign workers in all employment sectors, in line with a decision taken by the Malaysian Cabinet on December 10 in 2021.

The Malaysian Minister is visiting Dhaka at the invitation of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad.

Malaysia, home to around eight lakh Bangladeshis, suspended labour recruitment from Bangladesh in September 2018 following allegations of a market monopoly by some Bangladeshi recruiting agents and the high cost of migration.

Since then, a series of meetings have taken place between the two countries on labour market reopening, but to no avail.

Bangladesh and Malaysia on December 19 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to re-open the market on employment of Bangladeshi workers.

According to the MoU, Bangladeshi workers will receive several benefits including (a) the employer will pay for the flight from Bangladesh to Malaysia and flight back to Bangladesh (b) upon arrival in Malaysia, the employer will cover all immigration costs, including the costs of health examination, visa fee, immigration fee, Covid-19 test, and quarantine (c) the employing company will cover the costs of housing, health, and medical insurance in Malaysia (d) the employees will be given one day off per week and will be paid overtime if they work more than eight hours per day (e) Bangladeshi workers will be entitled to annual leave under Malaysian law (f) if a worker is injured at work, the worker will be compensated, and if the injury is permanent, the worker will be entitled to a lifelong pension upon return to Bangladesh and (g) in the event of a worker's death due to an accident at work, the company will pay for the body's transportation, and the worker's family will receive a one-time payment, as well as a long-term pension for the wife and children.

The agreement was signed in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It was signed by Malaysia's Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan and Bangladesh's Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmad.

That the Malaysian Home Minister's visit should follow so soon on the back of his country's decision to reopen the labour market to foreign workers has surprised many Bangladesh recruiting agencies.

According to them the Malaysian government's decision will be opened to all sectors - for the employment of foreign workers - namely agriculture, manufacturing, services, mining and quarrying, construction and domestic help, Bangladeshi overseas workers' recruitment agencies feels. Foreign Ministry said during the visit, Hamzah Zainudin will hold a meeting with his counterpart Asaduzzaman Khan, apart from his meeting with Minister Imran Ahmad on January 26.

Hamzah will also attend a session with Bangladeshi overseas workers' recruitment agencies and visit the Bangladesh-Korea Technical Training Centre. The Minister will attend a dinner hosted by the Malaysian diaspora in Dhaka during his stay.

According to a statement of the Malaysian government, the Home Ministry has approved entry of 32,000 foreign workers for the plantation sector with special exemptions.

The Malaysian government advised the employers not to make any payment through intermediaries or third parties for the purpose of speeding up the application process as its Cabinet recently approved the entry of foreign workers.

"This is to prevent fraud by irresponsible parties," said Malaysian Minister for Human Resources M Saravanan in a media statement on recruitment and employment of foreign workers. The Minister also reminded employers - who want to employ foreign workers - to submit their own applications based on the actual needs of foreign workers.





