Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 January, 2022, 1:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

President to deliver speech at 16th session starting today

Published : Sunday, 16 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210
Staff Correspondent

The 16th session of the Jatiya Sangsad is sitting today. The assembly will start at 4:00pm. President M Abdul Hamid will give the speech at the first session of the year in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.
The first session of the year, like the other sessions of the pandemic, will sit maintaining the health rules. Due to the ongoing new variant of coronavirus, strict health
    hygiene has to be maintained at the first session.
Earlier, the President convened a session of Parliament on January 1.
At the beginning of the first sitting of the Parliament, after the condolence motion and the nomination of the Presidium, the Speaker will call upon the President to address. The session will be adjourned after the President's address.
After the adjournment, when the Parliament convenes again, a motion of thanks will be moved on the President's speech. Members of Parliament will discuss the proposal throughout the session.
On the first day of the session, all the lawmakers who got negative certificate in the Covid-19 examination will take part. They will then be informed to enter the Parliament House as per their list. The whips of the parliament have also made a list about this. Listed MPs must collect corona negative certificates before each meeting.
Government party whip Iqbalur Rahim said any member of parliament attending the meeting would have to undergo a coronavirus test. No additional staff will be kept in the parliament room in this session. Exactly how many will be kept according to what is needed. He said the session, which is set to begin, could last until mid-February.
Although these sessions generally are shorter during pandemic but the sessions at the beginning of the year are usually longer.
Meanwhile, all the officers and employees of the Parliament Secretariat have started going under coronavirus test. However, the number of employees of different branches has been reduced during the session.
Media personnel will be allowed to enter the Parliament House only on the first day to cover the session. That's why they were sampled for coronavirus testing on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Parliament Secretariat has made preparations for the arrival of the President. The movement has been restricted to various places including the President's Chamber, Gallery and the entrance.
According to custom, the President will enter the Legislative Assembly building through the North Plaza of Parliament, also known as 'President's Plaza'.
An official of the Parliament Secretariat said that every year the President is greeted with flowers. But this time it will not be done to follow the hygiene rules.
After entering the parliament building, the President will take a special elevator to the President's Chamber on the seventh floor. From there Abdul Hamid will go to the session room. If the speaker invites him, Bugle Fanfair will play. The national anthem will be played as per the rules when the President enters the Parliament.
The President will sit next to the Speaker. After the requests him to deliver his speech, the head of the state will address the parliament. The President will read out the summary of the speech fixed by the Cabinet in Parliament.
According to the concerned branch of the Parliament Secretariat, there are several laws to be enacted this time. Four new draft laws have been submitted to Parliament. These are Private Medical College and Dental College Bill, Bangladesh Tourism Corporation (Amendment) Bill, Trade Organization Bill and Payments and Settlements Bill. Besides, the previous seven bills are under examination in the parliamentary committee.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD envoy in New Delhi gets 3-yr extension
Calls grow for Johnson to resign over lockdown ‘parties’
US donates 9.6m more Pfizer vaccine doses to BD
60pc air pollution occurs at night
Arrested mason remanded
What ails two major Mayoral candidates?
Doraiswami hopes BD to permit screening of Indian films
Don’t pay heed to rumours over closure of edu instts: Ministry


Latest News
Taimur hopeful of winning NCC polls by lakh votes
Teenage girl 'commits suicide' in Chapainawabganj
Baby Shark becomes the first YouTube video to cross 10 billion views
‘Boat will surely win,’ says Ivy
Kazakhstan puts unrest death toll at 225
Tangail-7 by-election underway
"I missed the Premier League": Coutinho after dream Aston Villa debut
Noakhali municipality election underway
Dybala sends message after scoring in Juventus win
PSG beat Brest 2-0 to restore 11-point lead
Most Read News
RMG exports rise 28% in first half of FY22
All eyes on Narayanganj, gearing up for Sunday's city polls
India reports 268,833 new Covid infections, 402 deaths in a day
Army chief vows to bridge gap between military and media
Barishal ward councillor arrested on rape charge
10 drug addicts, gamblers held in Joypurhat
Don’t pay heed to rumours: Education Ministry
Lockdown brings losses for country, people: Health Minister
British PM sparks anger, resignation on streets over 'partygate'
Boris Johnson's office apologizes for a party held before Prince Philip's funeral
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft