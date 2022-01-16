Cost of negating hygiene rule may weigh heavy

People are reluctant to wear masks and abide by the hygiene rules across the country including Dhaka city. The city buses and vessels on the waterways have also been seen operating at full capacity despite the imposition of 11 restrictions.

Capacity passengers are being transported on the waterways of Daulatdia in Rajbari and Paturia in Manikganj even after the government announced restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Some launches are even carrying more passengers over their capacity and passengers are also not following the hygiene rules.

Meanwhile, the train is leaving with passengers in half of the seats due to the restrictions announced by the government to prevent the transmission of coronavirus. Tickets are not being sold to travellers who do not wear a face mask. Even if you have a ticket and no mask, you are not allowed to enter the station.

Waiting in the Daulatdia launch ghat area from 10:00am to noon on Saturday, it was seen that every launch leaving Paturia ghat was carrying full capacity passengers. Launches carrying more than twice as many passengers were arriving at Daulatdia ghat.

Everyone stumbled to get off the ship as soon as the lunch docked. Hygiene was being neglected in the crowded lunch deck. At that time many people did not see the mask on their face. Someone had a mask on his face but it was hanging under his chin.

The government has imposed restrictions to prevent the spread of

Covid-19 new form Omicron. We must abide by government orders issued to tame the spread of coronavirus.

The government integrate pragmatic preventive measures based on the experiences garnered from the previous waves of the pandemic so that it can act fast to control the possible upcoming wave and ensure proper healthcare services for the infected people.





