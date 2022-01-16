Video
Fake C-19 negative certificates now at Darshana

Published : Sunday, 16 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216

CHUADANGA, Jan 15: Passengers from India and Bangladesh are allegedly receiving certificates stating they don't have COVID-19 without even undergoing any test at the Joynagar international check post in Darshana of Chuadanga, allowing them to breeze through immigration by brandishing it.
It is mandatory for all passengers to undergo a Rapid Antigen Test for Tk 100 at the Darshana checkpost.
However, the health workers simply charge the test fee and provide a covid negative certificate. Even
    their samples are not collected, passengers alleged.
Rekha Rani Saha, a Bangladeshi national, arrived in the country from India on Thursday through the Darshana checkpost, and relayed her experience to UNB.
"I was supposed to undergo a health check-up at the health screening booth of the Health Department as soon as I entered the check post, but nothing like that happened," said Rekha.
"Tk 100 was also taken from me and then they handed me a negative certificate although they had no way of knowing this without collecting my sample," she said. Two more female passengers from Bangladesh said they were charged Tk 200 for the Covid test and their samples were also collected. But they were not provided any receipt regarding the test fee. The suspicion here is that the people manning the screening booth are pocketing the fee.
Meanwhile, in the registrar book of the health screening booth for Darshana check post, where the names of those who get tested are recorded, Rekha Rani Saha's name is not there.
Asked how Rekha Rani was able to receive a negative certificate even though her name was not listed in the registrar book, Medical Technologist (Sanitary Inspector) of Damurhuda Upazila Health Complex, as well as the officer-in-charge of the health screening booth, Jamaat Ali, said, "She may have mixed into the crowd. Sometimes receipts cannot be issued and handed over because of the huge crowd."    -UNB


