Covid: 7 deaths, 3,447 new cases recorded in 24hrs



The rate of testing Covid-19 increasing with the rise in the number of infections day by day. The picture shows a haphazard queue in front of the PCR lab of Mugda General Hospital in the capital on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country witnessed seven more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday. The death tally stands 29,136. Some 3,447 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,604,664.Besides, 294 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,552,600 and overall recovery rate at 96.47, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).The country logged positivity rate of 14.35 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivityrate stands in the country at 13.63 per cent and the death rate at 1.74 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested 24,028 samples.Among the seven deceased, four were men and three women. Of them, one was between 41-50 years old, one between 51-60, three between 61-70 and two between 71-80. Among them, four were reported in the Dhaka division, two in Sylhet and one in Barishal division.Meanwhile, Bangladesh's total tally of Omicron cases reached 33 with detection of three more cases on Wednesday, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data.