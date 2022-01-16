Lockdown will return if Covid restrictions violated, says Zahid

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that the lockdown won't be necessary if the 11-point restrictions are followed to prevent the Covid-19 infection. If the restrictions are not followed, the situation in the country will be terrible then it will be forced to go to lockdown.

The Minister came up with the remark while he was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of CT scan machine and dialysis unit at Manikganj District Sadar Hospital on Saturday.

The Health Minister said, "If the lockdown is imposed, the country will suffer. We don't want to go that way. In many places including trade fairs, hygiene rules are not being followed properly. This is very worrying. For yourself, for the country, you have to follow the hygiene rules. There is no substitute for wearing a face mask."

"Covid-19 is spreading rapidly in the country as well as all over the world. Yesterday, (Friday) 4,400 people were infected in one day. As a result, the infection rate has exceeded 13 per cent. It is increasing at the rate of 3 per cent every day and it is very alarming. At present about one per cent of the population needs an ICU and if the number of patients continues to increase at this rate, there will be no place for hospitalization," he added.

Zahid Maleque also said, "In this situation we all have to wear face masks, maintain social distance. Everyone needs to be vaccinated. We have no

shortage of vaccines. Already 14 crore doses have been vaccinated. About seven million students have been vaccinated."

The Minister further said that CT scan machines and ten-bed dialysis units would be set up in each district hospital.

Additional Director General (Administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Ahmedul Kabir, Deputy Commissioner of Manikganj Muhammad Abdul Latif, Superintendent of Police of Manikganj Mohammad Golam Azad Khan and others were present on the occasion.









