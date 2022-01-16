Video
Sunday, 16 January, 2022
Brace for a colder Sunday!

Published : Sunday, 16 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Brace for a colder Sunday, as the weather department has predicted a 1-3 degrees' dip in temperature in the next 24 hours.
"The temperature may fall in the country by 1-3 degrees," said Abul Kalam Mallik, a meteorologist with the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).
According to the regular bulletin, "Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy to cloudy sky over the country having chances of light rain or drizzle at one or two places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions."
Moderate to thick fog may occur over the river basins and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during midnight to morning, according to the bulletin.
The lowest temperature of the country was recorded at 8.9 degrees Celsius at Tetulia in Panchagarh on Saturday.    -UNB



