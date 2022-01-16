Fire burns 19 dwellings in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 15: At least 19 dwelling houses including a school were gutted in a devastating fire at Beparipara under city's Halishahor Thana early on Saturday.

Fire Service and Civil Defense (FSCD) official said the fire originated from an electric short circuit at a dwelling house in the area around 4 am and quickly engulfed the surrounding houses. FSCD Deputy Assistant Director (DAD) Newton Das said on receiving information, two units from local fire station rushed to the spot and doused the blaze at around 6.20am. Damages in the fire were estimated at around Tk 5 lakh, he said.







